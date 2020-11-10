OKANOGAN – A man previously convicted of manslaughter in the death of his stepson was found guilty Nov. 9 by an Okanogan County jury of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jon Gabriel DeVon, 42, Oroville, was found guilty after a four-day trial in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Deputy Prosecutor Jason D’Avignon, in his first major crime trial, argued for the state under the supervision of Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma. D’Avignon’s recently was promoted to the felony division, Noma said.
DeVon has yet to be sentenced. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
The case was investigated by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies Gary Hirst and Tony Marchand.
DeVon was charged May 12 with several crimes related to a May 10 standoff with law enforcement near Oroville. Amended charges were filed Sept. 18.
