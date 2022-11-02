Keepers of family photos have a daunting task in this digital age as they try to scan images so they can be shared with relatives or even just try to organize the jumbled boxes of images.
I’ve stumbled headlong into that task as I wade though boxes and boxes of photos.
It’s been fun looking at them and remembering trips with my parents, Girl Scout activities, glimpses of my childhood home and out-of-state relatives I rarely saw.
Then there are the really, really old photos of ancestors even my parents never knew. I’ve found photos of great-grandparents and two great-great grandfathers – grizzled old men with long beards and a lifetime of hard-earned lines in their faces.
Mixed in with the photos are newspaper clippings, school concert programs and letters. Oh, the letters! My dad’s mother saved many, many letters from her older brother, who lived in California, and from my dad during World War II and before. I have hopes of scanning and cataloguing them, and possibly writing up some sort of narrative.
The project also has led me to seek out a childhood friend I haven’t seen nor talked to since high school. I found her on social media and messaged her about some of the photos of us that I found.
Interestingly, she sent me a newspaper clipping from when we earned our Girl Scout First Class honors in junior high. She said a mutual friend was going through stuff and found it. I’d run across the same clipping a week earlier.
I’ve also gotten in touch with a cousin in Pennsylvania, where much of my mother’s family still lives. Our mothers were sisters – her mother 10 years older than mine and she 10 years older than me.
She’s been extremely helpful in providing names for people and locations for houses in some of those old photographs.
That brings me to my biggest beef about old photos: Most lack any identification.
For some reason, many people don’t write names on the backs of photos. I’ve talked to other people who say their family photos are adrift on the same no-name boat.
There’ll be a picture of some adult smiling out at me from the shadows of time and me having no clue who that person was. Or I’ll find a photo of a group of children, probably children or grandchildren of cousins, but nothing to clue me in to who they are.
Because of age differences, especially on my mom’s side, there aren’t many people still alive who would have known the older generations. My mom was the youngest of 10 children born over a 23-year period; she was 43 when I was born and has been gone for 36 years now. At 65, I’m the youngest grandchild and therein lies the problem.
I can put names to many of the people in the photos, but there are others who will remain unidentified.
Almost as bad as those with no names are the photos with some smart aleck information on the back, along the lines of “U no who” or “Ain’t this a funny bunch?”
Label your photos. If they’re prints, go through and label them now while someone’s alive who knows who’s in them. Get together with an older relative for help (and maybe a few fun family stories).
If the photos are digital, label the files or stick them in a folder that’s labeled. Back everything up.
Those coming after you will thank you, even if you’re not still around to hear it.
— Dee Camp is a retired editor and reporter with The Chronicle.
