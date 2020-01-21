OKANOGAN - A disabled woman who was unable to get out of a burning house escaped injury after getting assistance.
Okanogan Fire Department was called just before 2 p.m. Jan. 16 to a fire at the home on Linden Street.
Someone on Orchard Grade called in the fire, which burned siding on the home’s exterior, said Kevin Bowling, acting chief. No damage was done inside.
The older woman inside couldn’t get out on her own, but someone showed up to help her, he said. The home belongs to her son, John Fitchett, who had arrived home by the time firefighters arrived.
An estimated $5,000 damage was done. The blaze began in the area of a heat lamp in a small, wooden structure next to the house, Bowling said.
The home is insured, he said.
Omak Fire Department, LifeLine Ambulance and the Okanogan County Public Utility District also responded.
