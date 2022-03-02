OKANOGAN – Okanogan County dispatch fielded 55,682 incoming phone calls during 2021, down from 58,751 the previous year, according to end-of-year figures from the sheriff’s office.
In all, the dispatch center handled 79,821 calls last year, including 24,601 voice calls to 911, 41 texts to 911, 31,050 incoming administrative calls and 24,139 outgoing calls.
During the previous year, there were 82,323 total calls, including 23,423 voice calls to 911, 49 texts to 911, 35,279 incoming administrative calls and 23,572 outgoing calls.
Average call duration for 911 voice calls was slightly more than two minutes and nine seconds, with the average for all calls at 2:04.6. Average answer time for 911 calls was 2.9 seconds, with the same for administrative calls. Text-to-911 average answer time was 3.8 seconds.
The center dispatched agencies to 30,415 incidents in 2021, up slightly from 30,332 in 2020.
Of the total for 2021, law enforcement agencies were sent to 23,995 incidents, emergency medical services to 4,843 calls and fire departments to 1,575 incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.