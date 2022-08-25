WINTHROP — A grand opening of the new Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 station and regional training center will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The center was made possible by the community members who voted to fund the station, and with the help of a grant that from the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation, said Chief Cody Acord.
“Residents in our community are to be thanked for voting to fund this new station,” said Acord. “It will provide vastly enhanced administrative maintenance and training facilities, as well as accommodations allowing overnight staffing to radically improve response times.”
The grand opening will take place at 33 Horizon Flat Road, Winthrop, where tours and lunch will also be provided after the ceremony.
“This new station is the culmination of over a decade of efforts to enhance fire protection in one of Washington’s most popular recreational, but also most fire-prone areas,” said Acord. “OCFD6 personnel are frequently the first to respond to the region’s largest fires, and we are tremendously excited to have a new facility that will enhance our ability to do so.”
Once developed, the regional training center will have a curriculum and facilities designed to allow vocational instruction and certification of professional firefighters, both structure and wildland, according to the district.
Fire District No. 6 is the largest rural fire district in Washington and covers more t han 300 square miles. It is surrounded by thousands of square miles of highly combustible public lands, said Acord.
“We have four stations stretching from Carlton to Mazama; until now, all have basically served as ‘garages’ to house our engines and tenders,” he said.
According to the district, the new station and training enter will make a huge difference to the Methow Valley, the county and the state.
“We hope that you will find a way to come and help us celebrate and recognize the importance of this outstanding new facility,” said district officials.
For those wanting to attend, officials ask people to RSVP to
