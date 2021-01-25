WINTHROP - Sean Fitzpatrick has joined the Methow Valley School District staff as mental health care counselor.
He will work in partnership with Okanogan County Behavioral HealthCare Services.
Fitzpatrick graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a bachelor’s degree in religion and economics, and from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in counseling. He has a national certified counselor certificate, and is a state-licensed mental health counselor, said the district.
He has nearly a decade of experience supporting youth and families in various settings. More recently, he has spent the last few years working as a crisis counselor throughout Okanogan County.
He moved to the Methow in 2018, and lives just off the ski trail with his fiancee and dog. He enjoys biking, hiking and skiing in the mountains.
