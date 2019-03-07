OMAK — The Omak School Board has hired an architect to design secured vestibules for entry into North Omak Elementary School and Omak High School.

During its Feb. 26 meeting, the board approved an agreement with BLRB Architects, Spokane, for the project. The district will pay $94,292 for the work.

The district plans to add cameras, access controls (card reader/electric strike), intercom and unlock buttons at the schools’ main entrances. Secondary entrances and emergency egresses would have electric strikes and card readers only.

The project also includes the addition of vestibules at the two schools’ main entrances. They will be under existing canopies, although the district expects the high school roof likely will need to be upgraded.

Once BLRB comes up with a design suitable to the board, the project would be put out for construction bids, said Fiscal Administrator Scott Haeberle. District officials anticipate having the work done by the end of August 2020.

BLRB also will design security measures for the auto shop and career and technical education buildings, both of which are separated from the main building.

“We want our families and community to know we’re doing what we can” to secure school buildings against unwanted intruders, he said.

Similar work already has been done at East Omak Elementary School and Omak Middle School.

In other business, the board:

Hired Andrew Wolf and Jennifer Hunt as special education para-educators at East Omak Elementary and North Omak Elementary, respectively.

Accepted the retirement of custodian Margaret Wilken.

Approved field trip requests from the select choir, DeMiero Jazz Festival March 7-9 in Edmonds; Upward Bound, TRIP Civic Leadership Conference March 13-15 in Olympia and Seattle; Pioneer Robotics, robotics competitions March 14-16 in Yakima and March 21-23 in Spokane; commercial art, art exploration and Salish groups, art exhibit April 10 in Kelowna, B.C.; Future Business Leaders of America, state conference April 10-13 in Bellevue.

Approved policies, in second reading, dealing with meeting conduct, order of business and quorum; service animals in school; district notification of juvenile offenders; release of information concerning student sexual and kidnapping offender; interviews and interrogations of students on school premises; student records; student immunization and life-threatening health conditions; district relationships with law enforcement and other government agencies, and notification of threats of violence or harm.

Had first readings of policy updates concerning non-resident students; purchasing authorization and control; district procurement/credit cards, and bid or proposal requirements.

Recognized school retirees’ week March 28-24.

Recognized classified employees’ week March 11-15.