COULEE DAM — The person who left religious/political materials on the desks of 11 Grand Coulee Dam School District teachers has been identified and dealt with by district officials.
The person’s name was not released publicly, since the district is treating the incident as a personnel matter, said Superintendent Paul Turner.
The information packets were left during the weekend of Jan. 9-10 and reported to administration Monday, Jan. 11.
According to Turner, investigation has determined:
The materials were religious in nature.
Classrooms with the materials were unlocked during that weekend.
Security cameras were not working. A power outage had knocked out server that manages the cameras and, while the server rebooted when electricity came back on, the camera software did not.
The person who left the materials had an external key and did not use a key card when entering the building.
“This is a personnel issue and will be dealt with as such,” said Turner.
He said district information technology personnel were not notified when cameras quit working and access to the building occurred without entrance identification.
“A security assessment has been completed,” he said. “The IT department completed a thorough security assessment which was presented to the (school) board for review. The assessment mainly looked at the key and camera system of the district, but also identified other potential security issues.”
He did not elaborate.
“Please be assured that we are taking this issue very seriously and will be implementing some changes based on the security assessment,” he said.
After the materials were left, a third-party investigator was called in to review and verify previous documentation of the event.
“The investigator has spent the last two weeks interviewing staff,” Turner said.
A full report is expected from the investigator sometime this week.
Earlier, Turner said political propaganda “is not condoned at school and will not be tolerated.”
The 11-page packet apparently featured writings of Kim Clement. The writings apparently deal with political prophesies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.