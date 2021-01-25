COULEE DAM – The Grand Coulee Dam School District is trying to find out who left packets of political literature on desks the weekend of Jan. 9-10.
A third-party investigator was called and is continuing to investigate the matter, said Superintendent Paul Turner in an update about the incident. “This is and will continue to be an ongoing investigation.”
“Over the weekend (of Jan. 9-10) certain propaganda materials were distributed to classrooms by an unknown source,” said Turner. “We are investigating this issue and proper action will be taken. Political propaganda is not condoned at school and will not be tolerated.”
The 11-page packet apparently features writings of Kim Clement. The writings apparently deal with political prophesies.
Cameras in the school apparently weren’t working. Materials were left in rooms that were unlocked.
“We are currently in some very unsettling times in our nation,” Turner said in a community message. “Discussing issues and being able to disagree, respectfully, seems to be ‘Old School.’
“Instant communication continues to change the narrative and forces a reactionary response. In education, one of our major tasks is to instill in our students the ability to have different opinions while respecting others.”
After the packets went out, the situation spilled onto social media, Turner said.
“In order to collect all the facts, I’m asking if you have any factual (not Facebook) information or knowledge of this incident, please contact me ASAP,” he said.
Turner can be reached at 509-631-3124 or pturner@gcdsd.org.
“Please be reassured that we are dealing with this situation,” he said. “Current protocols are in place to protect the safety of all staff and students. We will resolve this incident, but in the meantime please be reassured that school is safe. School will continue with in-person instruction.”
He said the incident prompted a review of district safeguards “and the safety of the school is intact. Protecting the safety of students and staff continues to be our highest priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.