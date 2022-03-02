OROVILLE — A report from the Dan Beebe Group, put together by Beebe, was requested by the Oroville School District and superintendent Jeff Hardesty to look into allegations against the school’s football program.
Before that investigation could be completed, Beebe was drawn into an investigation of allegations and complaints from Kolo Moser, a school board member and volunteer football coach, against school administration and policy, including Superintendent Jeff Hardesty.
Hardesty would have overseen the investigation of the football program, however, due to allegations made against Hardesty, it was decided that Beebe would look into those complaints from Moser to ensure that Hardesty could oversee the program’s investigation.
A separate report on Beebe’s look into the football team is expected to be published once the board decides who will oversee the football program investigation.
An edited, for brevity and clarity, timeline of events listed within the Feb. 14 report has been collated below.
Aug. 30, 2021
Kolo Moser and wife, Stacy, high school principal Leoni Johnson, athletic director Nathan White and a (name redacted), school counselor, meet to discuss the Moser’s son’s ineligibility due to an F he had in a class with Wenatchee Valley College.
Johnson also had a meeting with the parent, “Mr. One” (name redacted), of another two athletes, and informed them that they could not play due to a ruling on eligibility concerning grades within Washington Interscholastic Activities Association policy.
Sept. 1
Moser meets with Mr. One, Johnson and White to discuss eligibility of Mr. One’s two children. Mr. One was upset due to feeling he was lied to as the ruling mentioned by Johnson on Aug. 30 was actually a school district rule, not a WIAA rule. Johnson apologized but explained that an OSD rule would still trump any WIAA rule.
Hardesty receives a phone call from Johnson and White regarding the meeting earlier that day. Johnson relays the fact that Moser and Mr. One wished for her to change the application of the Oroville rule that made the two men’s children ineligible. Moser, after Johnson explains she doesn’t have that authority, says he will call an emergency board meeting himself to fix the issue.
Hardesty, believing his relationship with Moser is still friendly, calls Moser to discuss his participation in the Sept. 1 meeting that morning and Moser demands an in-person meeting as soon as possible.
Sept. 2
Moser meets with Hardesty, Johnson and White where the three ask Moser if he may have “crossed a line” as a school board member during the meeting. Moser responds, after believing that Hardesty was “pounding” on the issue, with the belief that they should all “eat a bag of cement and harden up.”
Sept. 3
Johnson meets with two football players to discuss rumors that the team was not receiving water breaks during practice and that they were being taught to spear. Both players denied the allegations. Johnson and White then go to what’s believed to be one of the coach’s classrooms, the name was redacted, to inform them that they investigated the rumors and determined them to be unfounded.
Sept. 8
The school district receives an email from WVC stating the “F” on Moser’s son’s paperwork was a mistake on the college’s part. The Oroville district then certified his son as eligible, forgoing standard procedure for certifying an athlete as eligible for play.
Sometime before Sept. 17, but after Sept. 8
White discovers that one of Mr. One’s children is eligible under a hard-to-find decision in an old question-and-answer posting on the WIAA website. Mr. One’s other child would still be ineligible under the ruling that White found.
Sept. 17
White, according to the report, was going to inform Mr. One but before he could, Mr. One sent an email to Hardesty, as a formal complaint, regarding White and Johnson that also called for their termination. Hardesty informed White not to involve himself with Mr. One any further until the complaint could be evaluated. Mr. One was not informed of the eligibility change for one of his students.
Sept. 18
The football team is exposed to COVID during a trip to a regular season game in Priest River, Idaho.
Sept. 20
The afternoon of Sept. 20, according to a written account of events from the school nurse, is when the school became aware of the exposure. The school, according to Moser, did not take adequate action.
Sept. 24
The football head coach, an assistant coach and two volunteer coaches, including Moser, were placed on administrative leave by Hardesty pending an investigation of the allegations made against the team.
Reasons for Moser’s leave were included in an email and a letter via certified mail to Moser the same day. They include; allowing clandestine football practices while the team was meant to be quarantining due to COVID exposure, lack of enforcing the mask mandate, and allowing ineligible players to travel with the team.
Sept. 27
Dan Beebe is contacted by Hardesty to investigate the allegations made against the football program. Football culture is highlighted as a topic of discussion in the school board’s meeting for that evening.
Sept. 30
Moser comes to Hardesty’s office to complain about the seeming unequal treatment of the football team and implored Hardesty to “hurry this up and stop this and get the football season back up.” Moser also said that, though he once supported Hardesty, he now “will tell everyone he knows to stop supporting (Hardesty) and the district.”
Oct. 3
The Mosers publish documents containing a list of complaints against Hardesty, Johnson and White. The documents were also forwarded to Beebe and Educational Service District 171 Superintendent Michelle Price.
A decision was made to investigate the Moser’s allegations against school administration and policy. As Hardesty was to oversee the football investigation, it was determined to hold off on the football report until the board determined if Hardesty could oversee the investigation.
Beebe continued with an investigation of Moser’s allegations while simultaneously collecting information for a report on the football team.
Oct. 25
Price meets with the Mosers to discuss their concerns. She indicated her only role was to find if there was a violation of the professional code of conduct.
After Oct. 25, before Oct. 28 letter
Price meets with Johnson, White and Hardesty.
After this meeting, but still before Oct. 28, Price consulted the state assistant attorney general.
Oct. 28
Following the meetings and consultation, Price sends a letter to the Mosers, concluding that the “substance of their complaints did not constitute grounds for action.”
The Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune publishes an article the same day with direct statements from the Mosers’ Oct. 3 letter as well as new, direct quotes from Moser himself.
Nov. 15
Moser sends a text to Hardesty requesting that he resign while reiterating past complaints along with new allegations. Moser sent the text to other adults and students as well.
Dec. 14
During an interview with the Mosers’ son regarding inappropriate Snapchat messages, the son said “I said (expletive) the AD,” admitting to a message being attributing to him. Moser had previously refuted his son’s involvement with the messages. Moser’s son also admitted to using the N-word in describing White saying, “Yeah, I did that,” in the same interview.
Beebe interviewed another player, one who had lived with the Mosers for two years, on the same subject. That player continuously denied involvement.
Jan. 06, 2022
The Mosers meet with Johnson, White and wrestling coaches to address concerns about a mild concussion suffered by (redacted student name), possibly their son. The Mosers were upset that they were not directly contacted at the time of the incident.
The wrestling coaches apologized and acknowledged their mistake of not informing the parents directly, though they had believed they had fulfilled the need to inform the family as the student’s sister, an adult in her 20s, had taken the student home.
Kolo Moser allegedly was disrespectful during the meeting and used it to rehash his complaints against the school and it’s administration.
Jan. 10
Hardesty sends, via certified mail and email, a letter to Moser regarding his conduct at the Jan. 6 meeting.
Jan. 11
Beebe interviews Moser. Moser says he wrote the Oct. 3 documents due to frustration over how long the football program issues were taking to be resolved, with first notice of the problems cropping up on or around Sept. 22, 2021.
Moser describes events in which he believes the team was inappropriately reprimanded or targeted for actions when certain teachers were held to a seemingly lower standard. These were outlined in Moser’s Oct. 3 documents and again in his Nov. 15 text.
Jan. 14
Beebe interviews White.
Jan. 28
Beebe interviews the coach who Moser, on Jan. 11, claimed had created a play called #FNW. The coach described a situation where the players attempted to rename a quarterback sneak, named QBS, to #FNW, and after learning its meaning told them that it was going to remain named as QBS.
Feb. 14
Dan Beebe publishes his report on Moser’s allegations against the school and administration.
