OMAK – Local school districts are working on plans to expand in-person classes under updated COVID-19, in-person education guidance from the state.
The March 25 state changes allow three feet between students in most classrooms, rather than the six feet previously required. They also include updated requirements for theater and performing arts instruction and performances.
New guidelines apply to both public and private school classrooms, according to the state Department of Health. Other factors come into play, including lunchtime protocols, distancing for adults and special rules for performing arts.
County COVID metrics also come into play.
The Chronicle contacted local school superintendents to see how their districts are responding to the changes. Not all responded by deadline.
While most districts in Okanogan, Ferry and northern Douglas counties have been open to in-person instruction this school year, many have been operating on hybrid models with in-person and online instruction so buildings can be cleaned between instructional cohorts and because there’s not enough classroom space to allow for six-foot distancing at all grade levels.
Omak Superintendent Michael Porter said more information on three-foot distancing will come later this week.
“We are doing some staff and parent discussions during our student/parent/teacher conferences on Thursday and Friday,” he said.
Every staff member who wanted to be vaccinated has had the opportunity to do so, he said.
“Lauri Jones and Okanogan County Public Health have been incredible in providing a number of opportunities for staff to receive their vaccinations,” he said.
So far, students and parents have been taking masking requirements seriously, and have been wearing masks at school and school events, Porter said.
“Of course, there are a few students and parents who have pushed back, but they have been willing to mask up when we ask them to.”
Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz said she has a number of concerns and isn’t prepared yet to make a recommendation to the school board to change the district’s current approach. The district has split students into cohorts, with each cohort attending in-person classes two days a week and doing online work the other days.
She said she has several concerns:
-While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and governor all endorse three-foot distancing, districts have not yet seen updated guidance from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
-The possibility of six-foot distancing required for middle and high school students, if cohorts cannot be maintained, if the community transmission rate exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 population per 14-day period or test positivity greater than 10 percent.
-Requirement to maintain a 100 percent remote option for families who don’t feel safe sending their children to school full time.
-The amount of planning and preparation that comes with shifting to full-time, in-person instruction.
-Public health concern over virus variants and their unknown effects on communities.
-Students not being eligible to receive the vaccine.
-Inability to maintain six feet of distance at lunch, in hallways and on buses with students back full time.
-Inability to do effective contact tracing.
-Increased likelihood of increased transmission.
-Possibility of school-wide quarantines and closures, which would impact students, parents and the community.
Pateros Superintendent Greg Goodnight said his district’s board planned to meet March 29, with a proposal for five-day-per-week, in-person instruction for secondary students on the agenda. Elementary students have been attending in-person classes since Sept. 28, 2020, while secondary students have been on a hybrid model.
In Republic, which has been offering in-person instruction, “we are very excited about this change” in distancing, said Superintendent Kevin Young.
“Many students who have been working remotely all year will now be able to return to in-person instruction,” he said.
Plans are being developed “to help ensure we have a clear process for students returning that works for families, transportation, teachers and other school staff,” he said. “Our goal is to have all students who wish to return to in-person learning start after spring break.”
The district may be able to accommodate some students, who have been on a waiting list, sooner than that.
He said those who have been successful with online learning are encouraged to stay with that model through the end of the school year.
“For some students, remote learning hasn’t been a positive experience,” he said. “We are excited to have those students return as soon as we can make it work.”
Masks will continue to be required, and parents of students who can’t or won’t wear a mask will be asked to take their child home, he said.
Tonasket Superintendent Steve McCullough said some of his district’s middle and high school classes are too large to meet under the three-foot rule, so the district is working on that problem.
The school board planned to address the changes this week, so more information will be available toward the end of the week, he said. In addition, the district wants to give teachers time to transition from a hybrid model to full-time, in-person instruction.
A community survey was offered by the district. People still can fill it out, he said.
Although Nespelem Superintendent Effie Dean did not respond concerning the three-foot distancing change, the district began changing March 24 from an all-remote model to phased-in, partial in-person instruction using cohorts.
