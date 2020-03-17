OLYMPIA - The Legislature has passed a bill requiring school districts to keep track of the number of low-income high school students who have associated student body cards versus the general school population.
Third Substitute House Bill 1660 has been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for his consideration.
In the House, 7th District Reps. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, and 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, voted no. Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, voted yes.
In the Senate, 7th District Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, voted no, while 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, voted yes.
According to the bill, lawmakers said they find that interscholastic athletics and activities “are a vital part of en-riching students’ educational experiences and developing students into responsible adults.”
Research supports the theory that students who participate in extracurricular activities have better grades and higher standardized test scores, increased school attendance, improved health and wellness, and positively enhanced educational experience.
Many districts required an ASB card to participate in extracurricular activities and also charge participation fees.
“The fees associated with obtaining associated student body cards and with participating in extracurricular activities may create an obstacle to participation in extracurricular activities by students who are low income,” said the bill.
The Legislature wants to reduce the obstacle “by creating equitable access to opportunities that improve academic, social and emotion outcomes, collecting and analyzing data, and addressing barriers to extracurricular activities,” said the bill.
Superintendents of several local districts said they already have programs in place to help low-income students participate in extracurricular activities.
“It amazes me that a district would not have a process to ensure all kids can participate,” said Curlew Superintendent John Glenewinkel,“It seems like this is an attempt to correct things in large, rule-bound systems that our smaller schools do out of respect and common sense.”
“I’m in agreement that most schools already have systems in place to allow all students to participate,” said Kevin Young, superintendent of the Republic district. “I would like to add that this appears to add a fair amount of work and time for ‘data, publishing, reporting’ and then addressing any opportunity gap.”
Omak Superintendent Erik Swanson said his district also already has a process to support low-income students for student activities.
Starting April 1, 2021, and by April 1 annually thereafter, districts must collect and report to the ASB executive board at each high school data related to students with ASB cards and student participation in school-based athletic programs.
The information has to include the total number of high school students and the total number of low-income students, amount to purchase an ASB card, discounted price for low-income students, participation fees and any dis-counts, the number of students with ASB cards and the number who are low income and have an ASB card, the “oppor-tunity gap,” goals for reducing the gap and a gap reduction plan.
The information also must be posted to the school’s website.
Under the bill, a formula is provided for calculating the “opportunity gap” - subtracting the percentage of low-income high school athletes from the percentage of non-low-income athletes.
High schools also must set goals for reducing the gap. By the 2024-25 school year, the gap must be give or fewer per-centage points, the Legislature said.
The reduction plan must be reported to the state and published.
“Another burden on small districts when we are already working with our communities to remove financial barriers doesn’t make sense to me,” said Young.
