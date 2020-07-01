OMAK – Most Fourth of July celebrations in the area have been canceled because of coronavirus considerations, but people can still participate in a do-it-yourself fireworks show in East Side Park.
The Colville Business Council has decided, on a 10-1 vote, to approve sales and ignition of fireworks on the reservation for the holiday. Ignition locations are East Side Park and Round Lake, near Inchelium.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling told the city council June 1 that more than 2,000 people usually gather for the fireworks event, but it’s a big area and social distancing should not be a problem.
Fireworks hours in the park are noon to midnight July 4.
In other areas:
-Grand Coulee Dam Festival of America is canceled.
-Brewster Fourth of July celebration is canceled.
-Conconully Independence Day celebration is canceled.
-Twisp Fourth of July parade is canceled, but the town and Twisp Chamber of Commerce are looking into options for COVID-19-friendly alternative celebrations. Methow Arts Festival is canceled.
-Oroville Fourth of July celebration is canceled.
-The Colville Confederated Tribes’ July Celebration is canceled; the reservation is closed to non-essential travel and activities.
