COLVILLE - The state Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire and injuries suffered by firefighter Christian Johnson, who died Oct.2.
The cause and origin investigation and fact-finding process concerning Johnson are ongoing, said Ken McNamee, northeast region manager for DNR.
He said the agency expects to wrap up the cause and origin investigation “in the near future.”
“The fact finding concerning firefighter Johnson has been put on hold to respect the Johnson family during their time of grief,” he said.
