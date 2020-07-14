OLYMPIA – A new wildland fire liaison has been appointed for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz named Allen Lebovitz, Naselle, to the position.
He will be in charge of building, nurturing and growing relationships with communities around Washington, and strengthening communication and coordination as he shares information and exchanges perspectives on how best to shape the state’s response to wildfires, according to DNR.
“Allen brings a career’s worth of wildfire and natural resource management expertise both at DNR and elsewhere to his new role,” Franz said. “He’s passionate about Washington’s public lands and their restoration and resilience. As we head into wildfire season, I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to draw on the leadership and experience of such a seasoned hand.”
Lebovitz was previously working for the agency as an aquatic habitat restoration manager, a field position that saw him implement river restoration projects across Washington. An interest in wildland fire ecology spurred him to experience it on the front lines as a DNR wildland firefighter, a job he grew to love over the years, according to the agency.
Before joining DNR, Lebovitz worked as a forester and ecologist in the private and non-profit sectors, and ran his own timber and logging company.
“I believe in a pragmatic approach to how we manage natural resources sustainably for both the environment and our society,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to collaborating with DNR’s partners around the state working toward collaborative wildfire preparedness and suppression.”
Lebovitz graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor of science degree and earned a master’s in environmental studies from Yale University.
