OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources and its partner agencies increased fire danger ratings and industrial fire precaution levels last week on DNR-protected lands in parts of eastern Washington.
The changes became effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Fire danger increased from very high to extreme in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Yakima and Valley (Okanogan Valley) rating areas.
Industrial fire precaution level will increase from Level 2 to Level 3 in zone 680 (western parts of Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties).
