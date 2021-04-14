OLYMPIA – Folks are reminded to make sure campfires and burn piles are fully out before leaving them, said the state Department of Natural Resources.
Hot weather is expected this week, the agency noted. Temperatures in the mid-Okanogan Valley are expected to climb into the lower 70s late in the week, while some areas of eastern Washington can expect high winds.
DNR has responded to more than 50 fires caused by escaped debris burns so far this season.
“Last year, we experienced one of the most devastating wildfire years in our state’s history,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who oversees the DNR and the state’s wildfire fighting force. “Checking your burn piles and keeping a hose nearby when burning yard debris, and putting out your campfires completely out before walking are easy ways to keep your neighbors safe as the weather gets warmer.”
People who plan to burn outdoors should find out if a permit is needed before lighting a match, said the agency. Information is at 800-323-BURN or fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger.
