OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources released its 2020 forest action plan on Monday, Oct. 26.
The document outlines more than 100 priority actions to improve and conserve forests across Washington, including goals that support fish and wildlife, rural economies, wildfire response, outdoor recreation, family forestry, urban trees, and clean air and water.
DNR wrote the plan in collaboration with numerous government, conservation, tribal and industry partners, said the agency. The plan weaves new goals with those already outlined in other strategies, including DNR’s forest health, wildfire and climate change strategic plans, as well as the state’s salmon recovery, invasive species and wildlife plans.
The plan focuses on western Washington. Forests in central and eastern Washington their own high-priority areas identified through the 20-year forest health strategic plan, which DNR released in 2017.
“At DNR, we work every day to ensure that our state’s lands, waterways and communities thrive, and supporting our forests is key to that mission,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads DNR. “From climate change and catastrophic wildfires, to invasive species, to increasing development, our forests face unprecedented threats that require bold action.
“The forest action plan is a critical tool to unify around a common vision and getting to work saving forests across our state. Forest health is a statewide issue. This plan targets work in western Washington forests to complement our efforts underway in eastern Washington.”
In the 2008 Farm Bill, Congress charged each state with developing a forest action plan by 2010 and updating it every decade.
The plan is at www.dnr.wa.gov/ForestActionPlan.
