WINTHROP – State Department of Natural Resources representatives and the landowner toured private property burned by the Cedar Creek Fire on Oct. 29.
The property was where fire crews were able to stop the fire advancing on Sun Mountain Lodge, said Will Rubin of DNR’s forest resiliency division.
“The landowner lives there with his family full-time and over five-plus years they completed work such as tree thinning, removing underbrush and low-hanging limbs, creating defensible space around their house, building their house to specs designed to harden the structure against wildfire and more,” said Rubin. “Because of that work, their house survived the fire and they will have much better tree survival from the fire that burned through their property than they would have otherwise.”
He said the work is “a sterling example of the importance of the private landowner forest management DNR supports through our landowner assistance cost-share program and our small forest landowner program.”
The landowners started their multi-year journey when a DNR forester visited their property to help them start creating a plan.
Rubin and two DNR employees who work closely with the small-forest landowner programs in the Methow Valley, Ken Bevis and Jake Hardt, attended.
