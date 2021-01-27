OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources’ long-term approach to wildfire prevention and preparedness is supported by science and “best practices,” Legislative Auditor Keenan Konopaski has concluded.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee on Jan. 6 approved a final report reviewing wildfire prevention, preparedness and expenditures activities by DNR. Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, is among those on the committee.
Konopaski also concluded DNR’s approach “requires coordination with other entities and can reduce fire severity, which may impact costs to suppress fires.”
Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands and head of DNR, said she was pleased with the report’s conclusions.
“As your review highlights, with support from the Legislature, DNR can continue to strategically invest in practices that are supported scientifically and also result in real change on the ground, ultimately reducing the impacts from wildfire and affecting positive outcomes for people, communities and natural resources across our state,” she wrote in a Dec. 7, 2020, response to the report.
In 2019, the committee directed its staff to review DNR’s wildfire prevention and preparedness activities, and related expenditures. Research was reviewed to identify whether there is evidence to show how effectively the activities reduce the negative impacts and costs of wildfires.
DNR’s approach includes prevention and preparedness. The report did not look at suppression-related activities to control or extinguish fires.
The agency’s plans were developed in 2017 and 2018, and have 10- to 2o-year time lines.
So far, DNR has identified 33 initial priority areas in eastern Washington on which to focus forest health efforts, JLARC’s report said. Activities have begun in those areas.
DNR spent $70 million on preparedness and prevention in fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Of that, $63 million was spent on landscape preparedness activities for forest health and fuel reduction, according to the report.
Under state law, DNR must assess and treat one million acres of forest land in eastern Washington by 2033, but the agency manages only 500,000 acres within the priority areas, “so meeting this goal will require working with other federal, state, private and tribal entities,” said the report.
Landscape preparedness is coordinated through formal agreements and collaboratives. DNR also provides financial and technical assistance to small-forest landowners.
Community activities, such as Firewise and community wildfire protection plans, involve conservation districts, community groups, fire agencies and local governments, the report noted.
DNR can’t show how much it has spent on forest health treatments in a specific area, but it is developing a new system that could provide such information, according to the report.
Research indicates that preparedness activities can reduce fire intensity and severity, and may decrease suppression costs for individual fires, said the report.
Prescribed fire is a best practice for removing surface fuels, which can, in turn, reduce fire intensity and severity, said the report.
Intensity refers to a fire’s energy, with a high-intensity fire being hotter than a low-intensity one, while severity refers to the effects of the fire and reflects loss or change in forest material such as the percentage of trees that burned or died.
Research applicable to eastern Washington forests shows that fires are less severe in areas treated with thinning and prescribed fire compared to those that hadn’t been treated.
“Researchers studied areas burned during the 2014 Carlton Complex fire in north central Washington,” said the report. “They found that areas with fuel reduction treatments that included thinning and prescribed fire burned with less severity even when there was high wind and temperatures.
“Computer models that simulate the effect of fuel reduction activities confirm the effectiveness of thinning combined with prescribed fire for reducing fire intensity and severity in forests like those in eastern Washington.”
DNR is taking steps to increase the use of prescribed fire in Washington, the report said.
In addition, research indicates landscape preparedness may have ecological, public safety and economic benefits, the report said.
JLARC staff and consultants reviewed more than 300 documents and worked with experts to reach their conclusions, the report said.
