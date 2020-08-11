OLYMPIA – Campfire restrictions, industrial fire precaution levels and fire danger ratings have been updated by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Extremely dry, hot weather prompted the changes, which come on the heels of a statewide burn ban on all lands protected by DNR.
As of Friday, Aug. 7:
-Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Valley fire danger rating area.
-Fire danger increased from very high to extreme in the Lower Basin fire danger rating area.
-Fire danger increased from high to very high in the Foothills, Highlands, Lower Yakima and Upper Yakima areas.
-Fire danger rating remains extreme in the Valley area.
-Fire danger rating remains very high in the Chelan, Methow and Upper Basin areas.
-Fire danger rating remains high in the Kaniksu area.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, industrial fire precaution levels increased to 3 in zones 609W and 609E and 2 in zone 680.
It remains at Level 1 in zones 678E, 685, 687 and 688; Level 2 in zone 675 and 678W, and Level 3 in zone 678, 684 and 686.
Burn restrictions remain in place:
-Campfires are not allowed in campgrounds in Foothills, Kaniksu, Lower Basin and Upper Basin areas.
-Small debris disposal fires are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley areas.
-No burning is allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley areas.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. People should check with the campground host before lighting a campfire and always make sure the fire is completely out before leaving them.
Counties and local jurisdictions may have additional restrictions, said DNR officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.