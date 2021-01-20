CASHMERE – Okandogs, a canine rescue organization based in Cashmere, provided animal food, including hay, in the days following the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires in early September.
The Cold Springs Fire began southeast of Omak on the Colville Indian Reservation, then raced south across the reservation, jumped the Columbia River and continued, as the Pearl Hill Fire, southward through Douglas County.
The combined blaze charred a combined 423,653 acres of land, and burned homes, barns, fencing and infrastructure. A Renton toddler was killed and his parents badly burned.
“This left thousands of head of livestock starving and the livelihood of many ranchers in peril,” said the organization. “When the board of Okandogs … discussed the tragedy, we resolved to help all those affected who suffered losses within the footprint of the burn. We amended our goal of helping dogs to handle this emergency.”
For three months, Okandogs volunteers worked continuously working on the front lines of recovery. Summer Huckaby, an accounting student and daughter of a long-haul trucker, “proved to be a master at hay acquisition and transport,” said the group.
Tiffany Wiebe Wisdom, who was herself burned out, coordinated efforts in northern Douglas County, She handled hay storage and staging, area delivery and need assessment.
Working from the Methow area of Okanogan County, another volunteer Penelope Varn solicited hay and personally delivered a lot of it to the ranchers. She is an Okandogs board member.
“When our relief effort launched and the public was made aware of it, donations poured in from all over the country,” said the group. “At the start we sought to address the extreme emergency needs of the starving animals. We sought to provide two weeks rations.
“As donations of money, labor and hay grew so did the scope of our goal. Many ranchers were forced to start using up their winter hay much earlier than planned. How would they be able to replace it? To make matters worse, the prospect of adequate forage next year is dimmed because fire sterilized a lot of the ground. A comeback of the grass could be slow.”
Because of all the donations, the group said its research shows few ranchers were forced to sell fire-stressed animals.
Okandogs participated in getting and delivering 3,500 tons of hay.
“We calculated the normal market value of acceptable quality delivered hay at $185 per ton,” said the group. “We didn’t pay that. Each load of donated or price-discounted hay drove the average cost down.
“Labor, and hauling costs were donated. Our administrative overhead was almost nil. In the end we figure we paid $64.39 per delivered ton.”
The weight translates into a 90-pound equivalent of nearly 78,000 bales, said the group.
Cash expenditures totaled $225,362. At $185 ton that would suggest a total retail value of $647,500.
“We can all be proud of that. With winter upon us we have shut down the hay operation,” said the group. “We have a bit of money left to deal with fire related emergencies. We are keeping our donation window open.”
Donations may be made electronically through PayPal at paypal.me/okandogs or by check to Okandogs, 6820 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, WA 98815.
