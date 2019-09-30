OMAK – An observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month will begin Oct. 3 in the Centennial Bandshell in Civic League Park on Ash Street.
The Support Center will host the 6 p.m. event.
Other events are planned:
-Oct. 7, 6 p.m., Omak Public Library, 30 S. Ash St. “Love Like This” community collaboration.
-Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Eagles Nest at East Omak Elementary School, 715 Omak Ave. “In Her Shoes” community collaboration.
-Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Omak Public Library, 30 S. Ash St. “How to Help” community collaboration.
-Oct. 28, 5 p.m., starting at the Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave. Community march and open house from the courthouse to the Support Center office.
Raffle prizes and refreshments will be offered at each event. All events are open to the public.
