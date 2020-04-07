OKANOGAN – People who sew are being asked to make and donate face masks for clinics, first responders and long-term care facilities.
Okanogan County Public Health and Department of Emergency Management, in an April 2 coronavirus update, reiterated what’s being said nationwide that there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment.
“Community members have been coming to the rescue by stepping up to sew and donate handmade masks,” said the county update. “There has been amazing support by the community to provide homemade masks to health care providers.”
“We have had an outpouring of love and support of hand-sewn masks and N95s from the fires to all of the hospitals in the area,” said Mikaela Marion, spokeswoman for Mid-Valley Hospital.
Mid-Valley has received masks from more than 20 donors; more donations are sought.
North Valley Hospital in Tonasket and Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster also have received donations.
Anyone with clean, unused and unopened construction or industrial N95 face masks or other protective equipment can donate them to local hospitals, she said.
People who make or have masks to donate may drop them at a variety of sites throughout the county, said the health district and emergency management.
Masks will be taken to the Department of Emergency Management and distributed to health care workers throughout the county. Drop sites include:
-Brewster - Webster Furniture, 332 Main Ave., either inside on the table to the left (when the store is open) or outside the front door (when the store is closed).
-Okanogan - Okanogan County Public Health, 1234 S. Second Ave., inside first set of doors during business hours only.
-Omak - Omak Police Department, 8 N. Ash St., outside the front door.
-Tonasket, Tonasket High School, 35 HS Highway 20, outside the main entrance.
-Oroville - Northwest Wholesale, 1229 Ironwood St., outside the front door.
Masks collected from Methow Valley sites will be distributed by Methow Valley PPE. More details are at https://methowvalleyppe.wixsite.com/website. Drop sites are:
-Mazama - Mazama Store, 50 Lost River Road.
-Winthrop - Town hall, 206 Riverside Ave.
-Twisp -Twisp Valley Grange, 344 W. Second Ave.
-Pateros – Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center, 169 Pateros Mall, Suite A.
Masks collected in the Nespelem-Coulee Dam area will be distributed on the Colville Indian Reservation. Drop sites are:
-Nespelem - Command center at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
-Nespelem - Indian Health Services building, 17 Lakes St.
-Coulee Dam – Site to be determined.
Information on making and donating masks is shared frequently on the Okanogan County COVID-19 Crafters and Sewers Facebook page.
Instructions for making masks can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask?fbclid=IwAR1GUsw0GI4ZGbvwJoCV_rWZ1I6d0IwNgcCyK23Ro39dy5lHV0rfZcdHROw.
“Please consider sewing these in small, medium and large sizes and delivering them to your local hospital,” said Marion.
“North Valley, Mid-Valley and Three Rivers would all greatly appreciate these items, as we will need them to keep our staff and our communities safe with the global shortage of supplies,” she said.
All staff members have been instructed to launder homemade masks before use, she said.
County officials said homemade masks are being used in non-clinical settings and for patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using such masks or other, non-traditional options, for frontline staff only when nothing else is available.
A survey about helping to protect front-line medical staff is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FMVS5Z8, said county officials.
