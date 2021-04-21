WATERVILLE – Douglas County commissioners, in response to a state Supreme Court decision on drug possession, have passed an ordinance prohibiting possession of controlled substances in the county.
Commissioners last week declared a public emergency regarding controlled substances.
“This ordinance has been adopted to protect the public health and safety of the community in response to the Washington state Supreme Court’s decision in State v. Blake,” said a Douglas County announcement.
The 6-3 decision, filed Feb. 25, found a state drug law violates the state and federal constitutions. One member of the majority dissented in part.
The law made possession of a controlled substance a felony punishable by up to five years in prison plus a fine and other penalties, even though the law did not require proof the defendant knew he or she possessed the substance.
A defendant in Spokane County Superior Court maintained she had been given a pair of jeans and was wearing them when police found a baggy of methamphetamine in a coin pocket. She and her boyfriend both testified that she did not use drugs and had been given the jeans a couple days earlier, according to court records.
The Douglas County ordinance includes the required mental, or knowledge, element, making it constitutionally sound, according to the county.
“Douglas County believes in protecting the community from the unlawful use of controlled substances, associated increase in crime, and the physical and mental harm it can create,” said the county announcement. “The Douglas County Board of Commissioners strives to maintain the safety and security of their constituents, which this ordinance will serve to further safeguard.”
Douglas County isn’t the only jurisdiction taking action in response to the Blake ruling.
-Columbia County commissioners have approved an ordinance to make most illicit drug possession illegal within the county. That county’s ordinance says a person must “knowingly” possess illegal drugs to be arrested and charged.
-Grant County commissioners passed a drug possession ordinance in March.
-The state Senate last week passed a bill that would make knowing possession of a controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and mandate that jurisdictions provide treatment options.
It also would allow Washington courts to hire court commissioners to help resentence people convicted under the statute struck down by the Supreme Court.
The bill now is before the House of Representatives.
-A separate bill before the House would take into account the history of racially discriminatory practices that have targeted communities of color, provide relief and support for people struggling with substance use disorder, strengthen public health and enhance public safety, according to House Democrats.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee last week signed commutations for 13 people convicted of drug possession charges under the law that was struck down. Those people were released from state Department of Corrections custody.
More commutations are expected.
