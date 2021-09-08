WATERVILLE – Douglas County’s treasurer has been suspended and is being investigated after the IRS levied several penalties against the county for late payments.
County commissioners were notified in late July that several penalties had been levied for late payments throughout 2020 and 2021, according to county Prosecutor Gordon Edgar.
The county is aware of 14 incidents, 13 of which are related to late payments of monthly federal taxes made by the treasurer’s office. Some of them were made on behalf of other districts, and one which was the result of an underpayment submitted by the auditor’s office to the IRS.
The total known amount in penalties currently due to the IRS is approximately $93,000, said Edgar.
He said the county is committed to the responsible stewardship of taxpayer money. Commissioners and the prosecutor’s office are investigating to determine the responsible parties, how the errors occurred, how such fees should be accounted for, and the appropriate remedies to ensure no further public funds are lost to penalty fees or fines in the future.
An option for remittance of the penalties is to file a claim against the treasurer’s bond, which is one of the many reasons why elected officials are required to maintain bond coverage while in office, Edgar said.
“This matter is of substantial importance to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners,” said the prosecutor’s announcement. “The board is accountable for the overall Douglas County budget and takes their roles as responsible stewards of taxpayer money very seriously.
“Although the board was not notified of the penalties until several months after the errors had occurred, they have taken immediate action to rectify the situation.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Commissioners also filed suit against Marx in Douglas County Superior Court.
Marx, who has worked for the treasurer’s office since 2005, was elected in 2018.
