EAST WENATCHEE – A fee will be added for additional Internet protocol addresses for those who have more than eight, Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners decided July 27.
The revised schedule for electric distribution system customer service policies would add a fee for additional IP addresses after the included eight to meet the changing business needs of the Douglas County Community Network fiber optics system.
The utility sells broadband service from the network to Internet service providers who then resell it to end users.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an amendment to the agreement with Schnabel Engineering to add updating probabilistic and determinists seismic hazard analyses to the scope of work at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change will increase the contract by $101,100.
-Authorized land use permits for Custom Orchards, Norman and Wanda Wilson, Godbey Red-E-Mix, Janice May and Raine Beeson, Sheila Lautensleger, David and Florence Werlein, Roger and Jan ERlandsen, RDC-Eastside LLC and Lakeview Homeowners Association. The permits are for use of Wells Hydroelectric Project lands for various purposes, including orcharding, a concrete batch plant, irrigation, dock, landscaping and other purposes.
The next meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug.20 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
The office is closed to the public in response to COVID-19 guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
