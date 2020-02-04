EAST WENATCHEE - Discussion of electric rates continued before rate adjustments were made during the Jan. 27 Douglas County Public Utility District meeting.
General Manager Gary Ivory addressed misconceptions that have been heard during the process of talking to customers, the risks associated with different customer classes and the costs related to borrowing money for the East embankment repair at Wells Dam.
Twenty people attended the public comment portion of the meeting with eight making comments.
Commissioners thanked the public for attending and approved the rate adjustments to the customer service policies.
According to the rate schedule, the basic monthly charge for residential and commercial customers would go from the current $13 to $13.39 on Jan. 1, 2021; $13.79 on Jan. 1, 2022; $14.21 on Jan. 1, 2023; $14.63 on Jan. 1, 2024, and $15.o7 on Jan. 1, 2025.
The first 25,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would remain at $0.0233, but charges for additional use would rise every year. The demand charge for more than 50 kilowatts would go from the current $2 to $2.32 on Jan. 1, 2025, with yearly increases in between.
Wind machine, domestic pump, blockchain and low tier data services, and data center services basic charges also would increase, with the blockchain and low-tier data services and data center services charges rising at a faster rate.
Irrigation service rates also would rise.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted work and final payment to KRCI under a contract for 2017-2018 heavy equipment services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work is complete and determined to meet bid specifications.
-Accepted work and final payment to KRCI under a contract for 2017-2018 Forebay debris removal services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work is complete and determined to meet bid specifications.
-Awarded a contract for an air compressor addition for the Wells Hydroelectric Project to Rodgers Machinery Co. Inc., the lowest responsive bidder.
-Authorized a call for bids to rehabilitate Unit 3 trashracks at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Work would include cleaning and coating one set of 15 trashracks for installation in the intakes of Unit 3.
-Rejected bids for 2020 hatchery well and pump maintenance. The bid exceeded the engineer's estimate by more than the amount allowable under state law.
-Approved a call for bids for hatchery well and pump maintenance. The district has a need for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and refurbishment work on the wells and pumps located at its hatchery mitigation facilities.
The next commission meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
