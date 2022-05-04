EAST WENATCHEE – Administrators and others who work for Douglas County Public Utility District are getting 6 percent salary increases.
PUD commissioners authorized the raises during their April 25 meeting.
The raises are for certain technical, professional and administrative salaries and also include “other adjustments to recognize promotions, performance, responsibility and job market trends are necessary to continue to attract and retain a qualified work force,” said the PUD.
In other business, the board:
-Executed an easement amendment with Twisp Valley Power and Irrigation Co. to fix the annual assessment cost at $2,000 and extend the agreement to 2031.
-Approved a change to a contract to supply and deliver hydrogen electrolyzer equipment for $17,020. The completion date was extended to March 31, 2023.
-Waived the competitive bidding requirements and authorized purchase of acoustic tags from Innovasea. The waiver was necessary to evaluate Pacific lamprey upstream passage compatible with the district’s existing acoustic receiver system and coordinate data with downstream utilities. The purchase will not exceed $62,177.
-Set the next commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. May 16 the Wells Project.
