EAST WENATCHEE – Work on 2021 budgets has begun in the Douglas County Public Utility District.
During their Aug. 24 meeting, district commissioners received preliminary budgets for the distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project for calendar year 2021.
The preliminary distribution system budget includes a previously approved 3 percent increase in the kilowatt-hour charge for the highest two usage tiers of the general service schedule – those who use more than 25,000 kwh.
Data centers will see a 5 percent increase Jan. 1 and July 1, and cryptocurrency customers a 10 percent increase Jan. 1 and July 1 for their rate schedules.
Working capital is expected to decrease by $12.2 million. The preliminary capital budget is $37.4 million, of which $17.6 million is for electrical facilities.
The balance of capital spending is for the new hydrogen project, improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network, for new equipment.
The Wells project revenue budget estimate is equal to the operating expense budget at $45.8 million.
The project’s preliminary capital budget totals $41.1 million. Major items include generating unit refurbishment, 450T gantry crane replacement, recreation action plan items, fire protection system upgrade (Phase 2) and generator circuit breaker replacements.
Commissioners also received environmental reviews of the preliminary budgets.
A budget hearing will be opened on Monday, Oct. 12, and held open until the commission’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in the East Wenatchee office.
In other business, commissioners:
-Authorized note No. 6 loan from the electric distribution system capital project revolving loan fund to the Wells Hydroelectric Project for construction capital and to call the 2010C bonds.
-Approved land use permits for the City of Brewster, Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union, Peter Crane dba Gamble Crane Properties LLC, Peter Crane dba C&S Orchards, Peter Crane dba KRC Orchards. Uses range from the city’s sewage treatment plant to landscaping, irrigation, orchards, boat dock, gravel launch, irrigation pump and an access path.
-Authorized a master intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with OMNIA Partners to provide an opportunity to procure material, equipment and supplies using nationally leveraged and solicited purchasing contracts.
The next commission meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
The office is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance, so to comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
