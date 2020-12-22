EAST WENATCHEE – Budgets for the Douglas County Public Utility District’s distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project were approved by utility commissioners Nov. 9.
A hearing for both budgets was closed during the meeting.
The distribution system budget includes a previously approved 3 percent increase in the kilowatt-hour charge for the highest two usage tiers of the general service schedule – those using more than 25,000 kwh.
Data Centers will see a 5 percent rate increase Jan. 1 and July 1, and cryptocurrency customers a 10 percent increase Jan. 1 and July 1.
Working capital is expected to decrease by $14.4 million.
The capital budget is $41.6 million, of which $21.3 million is for electrical facilities. The balance of capital spending is for the hydrogen project, improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network and new equipment.
The Wells operating budget totals $50.9 million and the capital budget totals $40.7 million. Major items include generating unit refurbishment, 450T gantry crane replacement, recreation action plan items, fire protection system upgrade (Phase 2), and generator circuit breaker replacements.
In other business, the board:
-Opened bids for 2021-2022 heavy equipment services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Bids will be evaluated prior to a recommendation for contract award.
-Heard bid opening results for supply and deliver 144 count 600 foot span ADSS fiber optic cable, supply and deliver 144 count squirrel and fire resistant ADSS fiber optic cable and rebuild the Limitorque fish ladder collection chamber entrance gate operators at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All bids will be evaluated prior to a recommendation for contract awards.
-Approved environmental reviews for the 2021 distribution system capital budget and the 2021 Wells Hydroelectric Project operating, capital and extraordinary expense budget.
-Approved a change to the contract for generator rebuild for unit refurbishment at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change incorporates the additional base work necessary for units 6-10 and will increase the contract by $2.5 million for the sixth unit and bring the maximum to $215.2 million.
-Authorized award of a contract to Olsson Industrial Electric to replace battery bank 2 at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Affirmed an addendum to the bid document for forebay debris removal services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The addendum adds a crane and barge to the bid schedule and extends the bid opening date by two weeks.
-Authorized a professional service agreement for engineering services for Wells project recreation facilities with Pacific Engineering and Design.
-Approved a professional service agreement with the Colville Confederated Tribes for on-call archaeological services. The district has a continuing need for technical assistance in the management of Wells Hydroelectric Project archaeological resources. The three-year agreement is not to exceed $75,000.
-Authorized a professional service agreement with the Okanagan Nation Alliance for the operational deployment and assessment of the Okanagan Fish Water Management Tool as required by the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan. The three-year agreement is not to exceed $810,000.
-Authorized an agreement with North Central Educational Service District for $34,401.17 for the 2020-2021 school year.
In effect since 1988, agreements between the PUD and educational service district have provided educational curricula for every kindergarten through fifth grade student in Douglas County. Classes pertain to electrical generation, electric distribution, conservation, safety and wise use of water resources.
The funding also provides for fourth-grader participation in the River of Power program.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
The office is closed to the public in response to state COVID-19 guidance. To comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
