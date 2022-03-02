EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County Public Utility District is buying property for materials and equipment storage.
Commissioners, during their Feb. 22 meeting, agreed to buy 318 acres from Global Ag Properties USA and authorized a lease back agreement with Zirkle Fruit.
The property is adjacent to the Wells Hydroelectric Project and hatchery.
In other business, commissioners:
-Authorized the district to seek grant funding provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the renewable hydrogen production facility.
-Authorized a call for bids for generator step-up transformer replacement at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 7,023 end users.
-Set the next regular meeting for 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.