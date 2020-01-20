EAST WENATCHEE – Comments on the proposed electric rate were taken during the Douglas County Public Utility District’s Jan. 13 meeting.
Rate increases of 3 percent are proposed Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 1, 2022, Jan. 1, 2023, Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, for top tiers and demand customers, and schedule 2 irrigation users. Increases of 10 percent are proposed during 10 time periods from July 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2025, for crypto and low-tier data customers.
Similarly, 10 increases of 5 percent each are planned from July 1, 2020, t0 Jan. 1, 2025, for data centers.
General Manager Gary Ivory presented a modified proposed rate strategy, recommended ending the moratorium and changing the resource availability on future applications.
Twenty people attended the public comment portion of the meeting with 10 making a comment.
Action will be taken when the board meets at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the district’s East Wenatchee office.
In other business, the board:
-Opened bids for 2020 hatchery well and pump maintenance. One bid was received and will be evaluated prior to award recommendation.
-Heard bid opening results for an air compressor addition at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The bid will be evaluated prior to award recommendation.
-Approved a loan from the electric distribution system capital project revolving loan fund to the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Authorized disposal and retirement of obsolete district equipment. The items have met their useful life and will be declared surplus, said PUD officials.
-Approved a change to contracts for heavy equipment services and forebay debris removal services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
The change was necessary because of unforeseeable prevailing wage rates and legislated mandatory sick leave when the contract was signed in 2016. The change also will extend the contract to Dec. 31, 2020.
-Affirmed a change to the contract for low resistance grounding equipment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change addresses design concerns during the submittal process and will increase the contract by $4,923 to a maximum of $146,687.
-Approved purchase of a 15T compact rough terrain mobile crane from Maxim Crane Works for the Wells Hydroelectric Project at a cost of $312,750.
-Authorized an amendment to the professional service agreement with Schnabel Engineering to add wemi-qualitative risk analysis, and dam safety surveillance and monitoring report to the agreement. The changes will add $168,366 to the cost.
-Authorized the City of Brewster 2020 operations and maintenance budget for recreation facilities. The district’s portion is $70,570 and is required by the Wells Project license.
-Approved the City of Pateros 2020 operations and maintenance budget for recreation facilities. The district’s portion is $70,570 and is required by the Wells Project license.
-Rescheduled the February meeting dates to Feb. 3 in East Wenatchee and Feb. 19 in Bridgeport. Both start at 1:30 p.m.
The next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
