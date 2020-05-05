EAST WENATCHEE - Raises of 3.5 percent were given to some Douglas County Public Utility District employees during the board’s April 27 meeting.
Commissioners authorized adjustments to certain technical, professional and administrative salaries.
An adjustment to salaries of 3.5% and other adjustments to recognize promotions, performance, responsibility and job market trends are necessary to continue to attract and retain a qualified work force, said PUD officials.
In other business, the board:
-Approved execution of a right of way grant with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the Wells communication site. Action was necessary to maintain the microwave repeater site at a cost for 2020 of $125.30 with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2049, said PUD officials.
-Set the next commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. May 11 at the District's East Wenatchee office.
