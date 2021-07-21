EAST WENATCHEE – An agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased Chinook production was amended July 12 by the Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The amendment extends the contract to June 30, 2023, and increases the cost to the state agency by $445,500.
Commissioners took action during their July 12 meeting.
Work will be done at the PUD’s Wells Hatchery.
In other business, the board:
-Approved negotiation of a contract for construction of new water well at Wells Hatchery as allowed under state law.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. July 26 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
