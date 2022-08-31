Preliminary budges presented to board
BRIDGEPORT — Kindergarten through fifth grade students in Douglas County will learn about electricity thanks to funding provided by the county’s public utility district.
Commissioners on Aug. 22 approved an agreement with the North Central Educational Service District for $35,235.50 for the 2022-2023 school year. The meeting was at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
Since 1987, agreements between the PUD and service district have provided educational curriculum for every kindergarten through fifth grade student in Douglas County. Classes pertain to electrical generation, electric distribution, conservation, safety and wise use of water resources, said the PUD.
The funding also provides for fourth-grader participation in the River of Power program.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Rejected bids for generator fire protection system upgrades and miscellaneous piping at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Bids exceeded the engineer’s estimate by more than the amount allowable under state law.
• Awarded a contract to rehabilitate U5 trash racks at the Wells Hydroelectric Project to Toshiba America Energy Systems, the lowest responsive bidder.
• Approved a call for bids for the Methow Hatchery residence to house staff working at the hatchery.
• Received preliminary budgets for the distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project for calendar year 2023.
The preliminary distribution system budget includes a previously approved 3 percent increase in the kilowatt-hour charge for the highest two usage tiers of the general service schedule (more than 25,000 kwh). Data centers will see a 5 percent increase Jan. 1 and July 1, and cryptocurrency customers a 10 percent increase Jan. 1 and July 1 for their rate schedules.
Working capital is expected to increase $12.1 million.
The preliminary capital budget is $47.7 million, of which $16.5 million is for electrical facilities. The balance of capital spending is for the hydrogen project, improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network and new equipment.
The Wells project revenue budget estimate is equal to the operating expense budget at $63 million. The preliminary capital budget totals $47.6 million.
Major items include generating unit refurbishment, mobile crane, motor control center replacement, fire protection upgrade, GUS transformer replacement and governor controls upgrade.
The board also received environmental reviews of the preliminary budgets.
A budget hearing will be opened Monday, Oct. 10, and held open until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the East Wenatchee office.
• Set the next regular commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
