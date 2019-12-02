AZWELL – A contract change for fish-related monitoring at Wells Dam will cost the Douglas County Public Utility District more than $300,000 Canadian.
PUD commissioners authorized the contract change Nov. 25 for $303,508 Canadian.
The professional service agreement with the Okanagan Nation Alliance is for operational deployment and assessment of the Okanagan Fish Water Management Tool, as called for in the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan.
The amendment modifies the rates for services, increases the not-to-exceed price and extends the agreement to Dec. 31, 2020.
PUD commissioners met at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
In other business, commissioners:
-Awarded Wells Project Operations Supervisor Brian Hicks with his 30-year service award.
-Established a hearing for proposed electric rate and pole attachment rate adjustments. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the East Wenatchee office.
-Accepted work of and final payment to Holt Services for east and west embankment field exploration at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work under is complete and meets bid specifications.
-Authorized a call for bids for 2020 hatchery well and pump maintenance. The district needs for certain scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and refurbishment work on the wells and pumps located at its hatchery mitigation facilities.
-Approved a professional services agreement with Skalski Statistical Services in support of the 2020 survival verification study for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The maximum cost is $69,000; work will conclude June 30, 2021.
-Approved an agreement for professional services with Bioanalysts Inc., for the services of Tracy Hillman as chairperson of the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan Tributary Committee. The three-year contract maximum is $150,000.
-Authorized the funding request of North Central Educational Service District for $33,399.20 for the 2019-2020 school year. In effect since 1988, agreements between the PUD and educational service district provide educational curriculum for every kindergarten through fifth grade student in Douglas County.
Classes pertain to electrical generation, electric distribution, conservation, safety and wise use of water resources.
-Approved lease renewal with Robert Seelbach for the Chewuch acclimation pond.
The next commission meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.