EAST WENATCHEE – During their April 12 meeting, Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners approved revisions to the customer service policies schedule for power delivery service.
The revision allows the district to serve new, large customers with non-Wells Dam power. It becomes effective May 1 and has a gradual rate adjustment of 2.3 percent.
“When combined with wholesale market power, this all-in rate is lower than the average Washington state industrial rates,” said General Manager Gary Ivory. “It puts Douglas County in an effective position to attract new business for a long time to come.”
In other business, the board:
-Affirmed an execution of easement with the Department of the Army for requested structure relocation as part of ongoing repairs from the Pearl Hill Fire.
-Approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement for a community alert siren with Douglas County Fire District No. 5, Mansfield. The amendment will extend the agreement to June 31, 2031, and revise the annual cost to $50.
-Approved a professional service agreement for mechanical engineering for life safety projects at the Wells Hydroelectric Project with KGS Group. The agreement has a maximum cost of $100,000 and expires Dec. 31.
-Authorized a professional service agreement for mechanical engineering for class 1 vertical leaf wheeled spillway gates at the Wells Hydroelectric Project with Black and Veatch. The agreement has a maximum cost of $250,000 and expires Dec. 31, 2023.
-Affirmed the ninth amendment to the power sales service agreement with the Colville Confederated Tribes. The district will sell the tribe’s power allocation on a forward basis covering the period from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024.
-Authorized a confirmation agreement with Puget Sound Energy Inc. for the Colville tribe’s power allocation for Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network, which has 6,455 end users.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 26 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The district office is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance.
To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.