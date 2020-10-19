EAST WENATCHEE – A hearing was opened Oct. 12 for Douglas County Public Utility District’s distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project 2021 budgets.
The hearing will remain open until the commission’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in the utility’s East Wenatchee office.
In other business, the commission authorized a call for bids to replace 125VDC battery bank No. 2 at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The equipment is past its useful life and require replacement, said PUD officials.
The next commission meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
The office is closed to the public in response to state COVID-19 guidance. To comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district’s website, under Latest News, the Friday before the meeting.
