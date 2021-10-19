EAST WENATCHEE – A budget hearing for Douglas County Public Utility District’s 2022 spending plan was opened during the board’s Oct. 11 meeting.
The hearing covers the electric distribution system and Wells Hydroelectric Project. It will remain open until Dec. 13.
In other business, the board:
-Reviewed bid opening results for replacement of five generator step-up transformers at the Wells Hydroelectric Project and installation of power conduits and vaults. All bids will be evaluated prior to recommendation for contract award.
-Authorized a contract change to replace 125VDC battery bank 2 at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. To accommodate training around workload and staff availability, the contract will be extended.
-Established a public hearing for proposed boundary changes to PUD commissioner districts. The hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the utility’s East Wenatchee office. Documents are available in the office or on the district website.
-Declared OneH2 Inc. a sole source for hydrogen fueling equipment. Because of the proprietary design of most hydrogen equipment manufacturers, it is necessary for the equipment to be compatible across production and fueling stations.
-Approved an interlocal agreement with Douglas County for aerial photography of the county. The agreement will cost $61,586 and will deliver orthographic and oblique photographs in 2022 and 2025.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 6,856 end users.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.