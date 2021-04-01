EAST WENATCHEE – Power delivery rate workshops are planned next week by the Douglas County Public Utility District.
The first is at 3 p.m. April 6 and the second is at 5:30 p.m. April 7. Both will be in the PUD auditorium in East Wenatchee.
Officials said the meetings will be an opportunity for ratepayers to talk to PUD staff and commissioners about the new power delivery rate being developed for new, large loads not using electricity from the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
To ensure COVID-19 compliance, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 509-881-2221 or mvibbert@dcpud.org.
