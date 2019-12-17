EAST WENATCHEE - Some customers of Douglas County Public Utility District may see a rate increase in 2020, but residential customers aren’t included.
Commissioners reviewed budget proposals and held two hearings on portions of the proposed budget during their Dec. 9 meeting at district headquarters in East Wenatchee.
The proposed distribution system budget includes a 3 percent increase for the two highest kilowatt-hour usage tiers of the general service schedule for those who use more than 25,000 kWh.
No increase is proposed for first tier usage for average residential customers.
Working capital is expected to decrease by $4.6 million. The preliminary capital budget is $32.3 million, of which $22 million is for electrical facilities. The balance of capital spending is for improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network, for new equipment and for right of way easement costs.
Commissioners held a public hearing for proposed electric rate and pole attachment rate adjustments. General Manager Gary Ivory presented information on load growth, Clean Energy Transformation Act compliance, infrastructure needs, customer class usage and the proposed rate changes.
No action was taken.
They also conducted a budget hearing for the electric distribution system and the Wells Hydroelectric Project for calendar year 2020. No action was taken.
The proposed Wells operating expense budget totals $41.2 million and the facility’s preliminary capital budget totals $40.3 million. Major items include generating unit refurbishment, 300T gantry crane replacement, recreation action plan items and generator circuit breaker replacements.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized a call for bids for 2020 well drilling at PUD hatchery facilities.
-Approved a call for bids for air compressor addition at the Wells project. An additional air compressor is required to supplement the draft tube and station air systems for proper operation, officials said.
-Authorized a professional service agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for the 2020 Wells habitat conservation plan hatchery monitoring and evaluation implementation program. The plan requires development and annual implementation of a monitoring and evaluation plan for the district's hatchery programs.
The maximum is $1.06 million; the agreement ends Dec. 31, 2020.
-Set the next commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
