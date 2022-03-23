EAST WENATCHEE – A special vehicle charging rate may be established by the Douglas County Public Utility District.
During their March 14 meeting, PUD commissioners set a hearing for March 28 to talk about the proposed rate schedule for charging loads. The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. in the district’s East Wenatchee office.
PUD officials said the district has a limited supply of power from Wells Dam, and electric vehicles and other large charging loads are expected to use a significant amount of power. The rate is being considered to allow for future load growth within the county and moderate the impact of charging loads.
In other business, commissioners:
-Authorized renewal of a contract with H2O Well Services Inc. for hatchery well and pump maintenance for an additional one-year period. The contract will not exceed $205,000 and will expire March 31, 2023.
-Authorized professional service agreements with Geosyntec Consultants Inc. and Cyganiewicz Geotechnical LLC for services related to the Wells Board of Consultants.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network currently has 7,075 end users.
-Set the next regular meeting for 1:30 p.m. March 28 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.