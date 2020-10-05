EAST WENATCHEE – Douglas County Public Utility District is looking for a company to provide engineering support for work at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
During its Sept. 28 meeting, the PUD commission approved a request for qualifications for engineering support for the generator rebuild and unit refurbishment at the dam.
The PUD is looking for an engineering firm with special expertise in engineering construction management and field inspection with experience in the design, operation, maintenance and renovation of hydro turbines, generators and auxiliary systems.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized a request for qualifications for on-call engineering and related services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Services are sought in various engineering fields to augment the knowledge and skill of PUD staff to handle peak workloads in the planning, design and construction management of repair and improvement projects.
-Approved an amendment to an agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased Chinook production at the Wells Hatchery. An additional 500,000 Chinook smolts will be reared and released annually.
-Authorized a renewal request with the Department of Army for river level gauging at Chief Joseph Dam. River gauging equipment at the site provides valuable resource planning data and serves the district’s energy accounting system.
-Approved a weatherization agreement with the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council. The PUD has participated in the state Department of Community Development’s energy matchmaker low-income weatherization program through the council since 1988.
The PUD will contribute $60,000 for 2020-21. The program uses matching funds to weatherize houses for low-income residents of Douglas County.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 5,960 end users.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance.
To comply with the Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
