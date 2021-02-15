EAST WENATCHEE – Douglas County Public Utility District is developing a power delivery rate.
Commissioners heard a presentation on the topic during their Feb. 8 meeting.
To allow for future load growth within Douglas County, the district is working on a process to procure, schedule and deliver power resources through its transmission and electric distribution systems.
Hearings are planned at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 8. Links will be on the district’s website.
In other business, the board:
-Heard bid opening results for forebay debris removal services at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All bids will be evaluated prior to an award recommendation.
-Approved a construction agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration to build the Rapids to Columbia 230 kilovolt transmission line. The agreement delineates BPA and district responsibilities for construction, division of ownership, operation, maintenance of equipment and access to BPA facilities.
-Accepted work and final payment to REEL COH for upgrading the 300T gantry crane at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
The next meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the district's East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public because of state COVID-19 guidance, so to comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
