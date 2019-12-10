WATERVILLE – A deputy will be added to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the office will dedicate a position to work specifically with the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
“This additional position will enable the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to continue vigorously addressing drug-related crimes, strengthen our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and aid in building a safer community,” said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris. “The selection process will begin immediately and we anticipate we will receive many outstanding applicants.”
He said his office appreciates the Douglas County commissioners, task force and community for budget approval of the position.
“We feel this enhancement will prove to be a great asset and will continue to show benefit for decades to come,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.