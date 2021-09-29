WATERVILLE – Results of last summer’s loaned executive management assistance program review are available to Douglas County residents interested in how the sheriff’s office stacks up.
The review was a critical and objective assessment of all aspects of the organization’s functioning, said a sheriff’s office announcement. The program, offered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, provides management consulting and technical assistance to law enforcement entities with the goal of bringing agencies in line with industry best practices and standards.
Law enforcement professionals from elsewhere in the state provided the review.
“This assessment was completely voluntary and was conducted at the request of the sheriff’s office as a tool to help the organization continue to perform at a high level,” said the office. “We are pleased with the overall outcome of the assessment and welcome the opportunity to advance our operations in line with the feedback received.
“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office strives to provide the highest level of service to the citizens and believes in continuing to improve operations to the benefit of the community.”
The review report may be viewed at www.douglascountysheriff.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=43.
