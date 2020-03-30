EAST WENATCHEE – The transmission line from Rocky Reach to Chelan Falls will be rebuilt, Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners decided March 23.
Commissioners heard bid opening results for reconductor and rebuild the 115-kilovolt line. Bid were evaluated and the contract was awarded to Sturgeon Electric Co., Auburn, as the lowest responsive bidder.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized a new collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77 for a three-year period effective, April 1.
-Awarded a contract for hatchery well and pump maintenance to H2O Well Service Inc.
-Approved a professional service agreement with LGL Ltd. for support on telemetry studies, which are necessary for operation of the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The contract will not exceed $466,797 and will conclude March 31, 2023.
-Approved an agreement for professional services with Bioanalysts Inc., for the services of Tracy Hillman as chairperson of the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan Hatchery Committee. The three-year contract’s maximum is $145,000.
-Approved an amendment to an agreement with Schnabel Engineering to add six tasks to the company’s scope of work at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The contract will increase by $532,992.
-Affirmed four resolutions to allow the Canadian entitlement obligation to no longer be deducted from the Wells Project resource. Amendments are to the Wells Project power sales contract, confirmation agreement, power sales contract for scheduling and payment, the Okanogan power sales contract for scheduling and payment.
-Approved a line of credit for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The line is necessary to provide liquidity for capital projects and day-to-day obligations, the utility said.
The next commission’s next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. If a call-in number is necessary, it will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
