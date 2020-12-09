OMAK – A draft tourism destination master plan for Okanogan County will be discussed during online meetings this week.
Okanogan County Tourism Council developed the draft plan.
The online meetings will provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the draft plan and about how to review and provide comments. The draft plan is on the council’s website, www.okanogancountry.com.
Comments will be accepted through midnight Jan. 3, 2021, and may be submitted by email to Carolyn Davis, cdavis@economic-alliance.com, or Mandi Roberts, mandi.roberts@otak.com.
Presentations were made earlier this week for the Methow and central Okanogan Valley areas. Remaining online presentation dates and times are:
-North Okanogan subregion – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, Dec. 9. Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82149110633, meeting ID 821 4911 0633; phone 669-900-6833, ID 82149110633#.
Columbia River subregion – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89799154213, meeting ID 89799154213; phone 669-900-6833, ID 89799154213#.
The draft plan includes:
-Key tourism assets throughout the county and characteristics of the assets.
-Description of existing experiences, places, facilities and services for visitors.
-Strategies, ideas and opportunities to promote, attract and manage tourism and visitation throughout Okanogan Country.
-“Wayfinding” and signing concepts to reinforce the Okanogan Country brand and identity.
-Recommendations for funding and implementation of the plan.
