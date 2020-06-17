COULEE DAM – An eighth grade recognition event is planned tomorrow, June 18, at Lake Roosevelt Junior High School.
Students can participate any time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
School officials ask students to stay in their vehicles. Certificates will be handed to students.
“Teachers will be there to wave and say hi,” said a school announcement.
